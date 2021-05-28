East London rapper Morrisson is back with a follow-up to “Eastender”, released just last month, with “House & Garage”—a collaborative effort with Manchester’s finest, Aitch.

“House & Garage” sees the two rappers take on Harry James’ 2-step-inspired production with a more chilled style than we’re used to seeing from them. Speaking about the track, Morrisson said: “House & Garage” is a proper throwback, summer track. I wanted to bring a new generation star to an old-school garage feel—Aitch on garage, it works perfectly.”