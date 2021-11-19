North Caroline rapper/crooner Morray continues to prove why he’s one of the most promising up-and-coming talents in hip-hop right now, and his new single “Never Fail” featuring Benny the Butcher is just his latest entry in his increasingly impressive catalog.

“Never Fail” was produced by 808 Mafia’s Smatt Sertified, Akachi, and Sonickaboom and displays a different side of the Fayettville artist. Coming with visuals directed by Whipalo, Morray and Benny spray their rhymes from the ominous alleyways of New York City as their giant personalities stand side by side with the goliaths that are the skyscrapers that loom above them. The grey and blue-tinted colors used in the video match the tone of the song, with Morray putting his gentle falsetto pitches to the side and replacing them with fierce bars about never entertaining quitting as an option while he pursues his dreams.

Morray has had a busy 2021. Before dropping this new track, the artist opened for J. Cole on his Off-Season tour that concluded a few weeks ago. Joining the likes of 21 Savage, Morray used his infectious personality and high energy to prime the audience every night for the main event, and would join Cole and Savage on stage to perform one of the standout songs on The Off-Season, “My Life.”

As he continues to blaze a trail for himself in this industry, check out the music video for Morray’s new track “Never Fail” featuring Benny the Butcher up top and stream the track below.