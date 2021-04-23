Moneybagg Yo has been the topic of discussion for a while. Instead of firing back at trolls for creating rumors, he decided to put this emotion into his music. But, during a recent interview with the Breakfast Club, Moneybagg gave fans a rare look at how he handles drama and lies.

“You don’t even know what you talking about,” Moneybagg said when asked about rumors around the interview’s 6-minute mark. “And then you got people in the world that really believe this stuff.”

Moneybagg can be the center of attention by himself, but a lot of people became interested in his personal life after he started dating popular personality Ari Fletcher. Yet because they tend to keep their relationship private, people assume things and start rumors about their love life.

“We be right there with each other,” Moneybagg said in regard to social media rumors. “‘It’s over. They broke up.’ like chill, bruh.”

Moneybagg’s Breakfast Club interview comes on the heels of the rapper dropping his new album A Gangsta’s Pain.

The album, which just dropped, features appearances from Pharrell, Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and others. On the album’s track “If Pain Was a Person ,” Moneybagg discusses the aforementioned topics of social media rumors and how they can impact a relationship.

Along with addressing rumors, Moneybagg talked about how his recent collaboration with Pharrell came together. He told the show’s co-hosts that it was Pharrell who reached out to him to do the record and that he didn’t even know Pharrell was a fan of his.

“I’m thinking I’m through with the album. I’m wrapping it up, (Pharrell) reach out to my people and was like ‘How Bagg finna finish an album without Pharrell on it?’” Moneybagg Yo said. “It was laid out like sketch. I ain’t understand it at first. It sounded a little weird at first. But he was like, ‘This ain’t it. … When you rap on it, I’mma go around it.’ It’s art.”

Watch Moneybagg’s full interivew with the Breakfast Club above and head here to stream A Gangsta’s Pain.