Mo3 continues to bless fans with his music by sharing his first posthumous project, Shottaz 4eva.

Shottaz 4eva was released on Friday. The 12-song album boast appearances from YFN Lucci, Kevin Gates, Foogiano, and more. There are also two collaborations with Mo3’s friend and mentor, Boosie Badazz. The album was preceded by captivating singles including Mo3’s standout record with OG Bobby Billions, “Outside.”

Shottaz 4Eva is the fourth installment of Mo3’s popular Shottaz mixtape series and is the sequel to Shottaz 3.0 which shot him into rap’s mainstream. Unfortunately, Mo3 is not here to see how his artistry resonates with his fans. But the outpour of love and care his family and friends have received since his passing, moved Mo3’s team to craft this project as a gift of gratitude for his supporters.

Thank you for your continued supporting of Mo3 and his music,” Mo3’s family said in a statemen that was released ahead of his album. “He appreciated his fans more than anything and your love has sustained us through this time and helped keep his memory alive. … We can’t wait for you to hear Shottaz 4 Eva and other music MO completed.”

Stream Mo3’s latest album, Shottaz 4eva, featuring YFN Lucci, Kevin Gates, Boosie Badazz, and more below.