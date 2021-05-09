Miley Cyrus has become a familiar figure at Studio 8H.

This weekend, the Grammy-nominated singer returned to Saturday Night Live to serve as musical guest for the sixth time in her career. Cyrus, who last appeared on the series during an April 2020 at-home episode, kicked things off with a performance of “Without You” with The Kid Laroi.

This week’s episode of SNL has been one of the most anticipated and controversial yet. The backlash began weeks ago when it was announced Tesla CEO Elon Musk would host the May 8 episode. Many fans expressed outrage over the billionaire's involvement, as he has been widely slammed for his seemingly dismissive comments about the coronavirus pandemic. Even Cyrus was dragged into the drama earlier this week after she had a brief, playful exchange with Musk on Twitter.

Many fans immediately called on Cyrus to delete her response to Musk, while others defended the singer by saying she was simply promoting the episode in a light-hearted manner.