It’s been far too long since the last Meridian Dan drop, but he’s finally back with his new single, “Teachers Pets”, and he’s joined by his old Meridian Crew teammates Jme and President T.

The instrumental comes from Sir Spyro, giving the three MCs a chuggy, dubstep-leaning bed for them to bounce on and they’re all on top form, volleying bars back and forth with pure radio energy. Just as he always does, Dan ties it all together with a big, reloadable hook we’ll be chanting all through summer.

It’s a welcome return for Meridian Dan, but it’s not the only treat he’s brought us. Chuckie Online and DJ Shaxx hosted a +44 takeover with Dan, Jme, President T, C Cane, Ariez Baby and Keedz last week and there’s also talk of a Fire In The Booth session in the near future.

Press play on director Gareth Brannan’s video at the top to see Dan and the boys fly down the motorway in a German whip and then add “Teachers Pets” to your playlists.