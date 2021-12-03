Later this month, December 16-19, MDLBEAST Festival makes its return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for four days of house and techno. They’ve already confirmed the bulk of the line-up, including heavyweights like Adam Beyer, Armin Van Buuren, Jeff Mills, Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, Dubfire and the like, and now they’ve announced the final batch of names.

Joining the already huge line-up are Ricardo Villalobos, Black Coffee, Kevin Saunderson, Blond:ish, Fisher & Nic Fanciulli, Chris Lake and many more, bringing the total number of acts on the bill up to 150.

“Adding to an already stellar line-up, we’re showing our commitment to the regional scene today,” said Talal Albahiti, COO & Head of Talent Booking/Events at MDLBEAST. “We’re ecstatic to be bringing over the biggest and best names of dance music while providing our regional audiences with regional talent to enjoy. For us that’s the future, a clear balance which showcases the best global talent alongside stars from here in the Middle East, with a unique audience loving every minute of it.”

