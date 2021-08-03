Veteran grime MC Manga Saint Hilare has released the visuals for “NRG”—a standout track from his latest project, Glow In The Dark, featuring Ikhana.

Released in collaboration with producer Lewi B, the 12-track project features lyrical street sonnets placed over ear-popping grime beats, drill-inspired thumps and, of course, party-ready numbers like “NRG”—which is home to a 2-step riddim, piercing, masterful flows from Manga, and syrupy vocals from Ikhana on the hook.

The visuals for “NRG” also pack a punch. Instead of opting for a conventional music video, Manga takes things a step further with a light-hearted animated piece. Directed and animated by Theo Blackledge, the colour-filled and fantasy-led art direction scream early-00s computer-generated cartoon. It’s one you won’t forget in a hurry.

“NRG” and its parent project, Glow In The Dark, are among the slew of quality, prolific releases from Manga in the past 18 months, making him arguably one of the hardest working people in grime and UK music in general.

Press play on the “NRG” visuals above, and stream Glow In The Dark in full below.