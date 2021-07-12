If you’ve ever bumped into Snoop Dogg in California, you might want to double check your photos.

Podcast host Mat George hopped on Twitter this past weekend to share a story about how his mom met Snoop Dogg in Los Angeles after visiting for a weekend, and while his mom looked pretty convinced in the picture, she clearly didn’t meet the real Snoop.

“I’ve been in LA for a year and haven’t seen a single celebrity. My mom comes for a weekend and meets Snoop Dogg,” George wrote as the caption, alongside a photo of her mom with a knockoff Snoop.

I’ve been in LA for a year and haven’t seen a single celebrity. My mom comes for a weekend and meets Snoop Dogg pic.twitter.com/PeVGNK7XGu — Mat George (@matchu_chutrain) July 11, 2021

After the tweet went viral, George followed up by asking everyone to “stop saying it’s not Snoop Dogg” and that his mom is “gonna be heartbroken the next time she logs onto Twitter.” People pointed out that she actually met professional Snoop lookalike Eric Finch, who has been doing TV gigs and appearing at events for a number of years, according to The Culture Trip.

Interestingly enough, Finch even appeared in an episode of “The Masked Singer” as part of a Nick Cannon April Fools prank. But either way, Twitter found some pretty comical ways to break the news of the fake Snoop to George and his mom over the weekend.