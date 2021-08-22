A man fell to his death Friday night after falling from a balcony at New York’s Citi Field during a Dead & Company concert.

The New York Post reports the man fell while attempting a body flip before plummeting 30 to 50 feet and landing on the balcony below. NYPD officers arrived at the scene around 9:05 p.m. and “observed EMS personnel attending to a 46-year-old male who was suffering from injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated position.”

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, was transported in critical condition to Queens’ New York-Presbyterian Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A driver working outside the stadium who witnessed the accident told the Post the man was “unresponsive and he hit the ground head first. There was no way he survived.” The driver added that the man was “way too drunk. You could smell it.”

On Saturday, the New York Mets released a statement to CNN: “We are aware of a tragic incident which sadly resulted in a fatality last night. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to the attendee’s loved ones.”

Dead & Company, the Grateful Dead tribute band, which features members of the legendary rock band Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann alongside John Mayer, kicked off a 31-date tour earlier this week.