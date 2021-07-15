Machine Gun Kelly is living his teenage dream.

During a recent interview with GQ, the 31-year-old artist spoke about his highly publicized romance with actress Megan Fox. The two confirmed their relationship in summer 2020, months before Fox filed for divorce from her then-estranged husband Brian Austin Green; however, MGK told the magazine he began swooning over the 35-year-old actress years before they ever met, and even had a poster of Fox hanging in his teenage bedroom.

“It was from her GQ shoot,” he told reporter Wesley Lowery, who was also his high school classmate. “So that’s some full-circle shit.”

Lowery recalled MGK getting a Decepticons logo tattooed on his arm as a teen. The ink was a nod to the Transformers film franchise Fox had starred in from 2007 to 2009. The writer also cited a former classmate who recalled MGK vowing to marry Fox one day.

The Tickets to My Downfall rapper went to call Fox his “first true love,” and brushed off some of the criticism their relationship has received.

“It seems like right when someone gets happy all the—I call them the miserables—all of the miserables come out and they want you to join their club because they don’t like happy ...” he said, before touching on his current mindset. “I guess if I had a word to describe where I’m at right now, it would just be running. I don’t allow myself to really acknowledge anything right now. I’m just running.”

