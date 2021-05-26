Machine Gun Kelly, fresh off bagging two Billboard Music Awards, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Megan Fox saying “I love you.”

The pivotal moment in their relationship was marked on Tuesday with a tweet by MGK, who—if E! News is to be believed—first met the Jennifer’s Body icon on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March of last year.

Later, on an unrelated note, MGK reflected on the presumably beneficial experience of dropping approximately 100 tabs of acid over the course of a year:

In a happy accident, MGK’s mention of the one-year anniversary of his and Fox’s exchange of I-love-yous was followed a day later by the unveiling of the official video for the frequent Travis Barker collaborator’s latest single “Love Race,” also featuring Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens.

Catch the slasher-inspired video for the track, which also boasts writing credits from Relient K’s Matthew Thiessen and the Audio Chateau team, below:

At the aforementioned BBMAs, during which MGK and Barker’s Tickets to My Downfall inspired victories in the Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Album categories, a noteworthy tongue accessory resulted in at least one commendably Jennifer’s Body-centered headline.

If the photo up top isn’t clear enough, here’s more painted tongue action:

Randall Emmett’s relationship-spurring Midnight in the Switchgrass, also starring Emile Hirsch, is slated for release this July.