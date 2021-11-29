Returning to his stunning debut mixtape, Provisional Licence, Birmingham rapper M1llionz is back with the visuals for project highlight “Mobbin”.

As soon as the tape dropped back in September, “Mobbin” pulled out in front as an early fan favourite (one of many for that matter) thanks to a rowdy production from Honeywoodsix and Jevon, some nods to Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” and “Billie Jean”, and the kind of fired-up energy that made “Lagga” hit so hard. Two months later and it’s finally been given the visual treatment that it deserves.

With director Bishop Nast in the driving scene, M1llionz and co. skipped over the channel to take over the Parisian suburbs. Running through the block with a throng of fans behind him, the Brum rapper cuts a commanding figure, flaunting icy jewels and watches set against Trapstar puffers and a black bally.

A high-intensity end to a non-stop year for M1llionz, tap into the “Mobbin” video at the top and then revisit Provisional Licence down below.