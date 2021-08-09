Ludacris is now a father of four children, and he’s got jokes.

The rapper and actor posted two photos on Instagram of his wife Eudoxie and himself with newborn daughter Chance Oyali Bridges, who the pair welcomed on Wednesday at 7:57 a.m. Luda already has three girls—6-year-old Cadence with Eudoxie, as well as Cai, 7, and Karma, 20, from past relationships—so he took the baby announcement moment to crack a quick joke.

“The Movie ‘Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls’ starring Chris Bridges coming soon,” Luda joked with some laughing emojis, referring to himself and what could potentially be a pretty comical film.

The new baby’s name has a special meaning her mother announced. Sharing a photo of Chance with her elder sister, Eudoxie revealed the name choice on Instagram Monday.

“Our Chance Oyali Bridges came 2 weeks early and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother,” she wrote.

Back in June, Luda explained to People what it was like to be a father of—at the time—three girls, and that his entire life changed when Karma was born back in 2001.

“The more girls I had, the more I tried to be a protector,” the 43-year-old Luda said. “I want to make sure that I prepare them for the world. I’m teaching them financial literacy. They’re learning piano around here. They’re learning ballet. They’re learning great manners, because as we all know, great manners can get you places money can’t. I just want them to have a variety of assets and a lot of confidence.”