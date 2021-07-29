Lovers & Friends have announced its 2022 lineup, which features Usher, Lauryn Hill, TLC, Brandy, Monica, and many more.

Next year will be the festival’s actual inaugural year, with it taking place on May 14 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The 2022 lineup is rounded out by the likes of Ciara, Nelly, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Ashanti, Trey Songz, and more. Lovers & Friends is presented by Live Nation, Snoop Dog, and Bobby Dee.

General admission tickets start at $175 and VIP tickets start at $300. Cabanas will also be available, which include tables of eight and are priced at $10,000. Ticket presale begins on Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. ET for those who sign up for early access to passes online.

The throwback festival was first announced last February, prior to the pandemic, featuring a lineup that included Megan Thee Stallion, Ludacris, Fat Joe, Jhené Aiko, Lil Kim, Summer Walker, T-Pain, and Saweetie. However, last year’s reveal was mired in conflicting reports when it became unclear which artists were exactly involved, with Lil Kim at first alleging that she wasn’t part of the festival. She later signaled that she indeed was performing by writing on Instagram, “THE CHECK HAS CLEARED.”

Unfortunately, Lovers & Friends 2020 was later canceled due to COVID-19, with all tickets getting refunded.

