South London’s Loski has returned just as fans clammer for new material. The UK drill star’s new single, “P.U.G”, comes complete with a new set of visuals, which follows on from his much-hyped Plugged In freestyle last month.

Produced by Ghosty, the choppy drum work and gothic background vocals on “P.U.G” make up the perfect backdrop for Loski’s high-energy flows and chest-piercing verbal rounds for a track with plenty of replay value.

Directed by Kaylum Dennis, the accompanying visuals do not disappoint, with Loski dripping in diamonds and a luxury red Canada Goose gilet to match his Porsche (the “Racer Blue” Air Jordan IIIs also deserve a mention). Don’t let the fits distract you, though: the Kennington native’s back-breaking verbal assault over the 808s-loaded battlefield will leave you stunned.

Overall, “P.U.G” is everything the UK drill scene needs right now. It’s lively, bold and ticks all the boxes for the kind of banger you’ll want to blast out of your car stereo. Press play on the visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.