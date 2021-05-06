Chris Brown defied COVID-19 restrictions in Los Angeles and threw a massive party for his 32nd birthday.

Neighbors weren’t pleased with the estimated 300 to 500 people who showed up to celebrate, with LAPD getting numerous complaints about noise and cars being double-parked in San Fernando Valley’s Tarzana community. TMZ reports that police arrived on the scene at around 2 a.m. local time on Thursday morning to break up the soirée, where authorities spoke to Brown’s security.

The party was ultimately broken up and there were no arrests. Video of the incident shows cars lined up along the street and partygoers making their way out of the area. Police also issued tickets to cars that were improperly parked.

“As we’ve made so much progress against Covid-19, we still need to do everything possible to get vaccinated, be responsible and make sure that more people don’t get sick,” L.A. City Councilman Bob Blumenfield said in a statement on Thursday.

“Even before the pandemic, massive house parties like this have been an issue throughout the city, severely disrupting our communities. But the reality is that we’re still in the midst of this pandemic and irresponsible events like this have the power to create more outbreaks and set back the incredible gains made.”

LA County is now ranked in the Yellow Tier of California’s COVID-19 regulations, which requires that indoor spaces be restricted to 50 percent capacity.