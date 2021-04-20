Arriving just in time for annual international celebration of weed consumption, 4/20, West London wordsmith Lord Apex is back with the third edition in his Smoke Sessions series.

Where past projects like Supply & Demand or Darkskies have seen Apex collaborate with one specific producer—in those cases, New Yorkers V Don and Bushi Vibes, respectively—the Smoke Sessions series has also been a bit looser. For this edition, he’s teamed up with an expansive cast of producers that includes The Purist, Blaize Wareham, The Kount, Mulade, Angus Luke, dropped milk, Slumfu, Xanmato, LoVibe, DJ Reker, Toonorth and Maverick Sabre, who also contributes vocals to closing track “On My Way” alongside Finn Foxell and Louis Culture.