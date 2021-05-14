It seems Lollapalooza will return to Grant Park in the upcoming months.

Sources tell Variety that the City of Chicago has given the go-ahead for the four-day music festival, which is expected to take place in late July at near-to or full capacity. The news comes as cities across the country take major steps in reopening, and just weeks after Chicago lawmakers announced the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, as well as a potential “Vax Pass,” which would incentive Chicago residents to get vaccinated. Those who receive the pass would get special access and perks to the city’s summer events, including preferred seating options and line-skipping privileges.

Although the Lollapalooza organizers have yet to provide details surrounding the event, let alone confirm the report, they did express optimism about the festival’s 2021 return.

“We are excited about the progress in Chicago as the city continues to reopen,” a representative for C3 Presents told the Chicago Tribune last month. “We are in close contact with city and public health officials as we continue to plan for the festival and remain optimistic about Lollapalooza 2021 in Grant Park.”

According to Variety, Lollapalooza 2021 will go down from July 29-Aug. 1. The team behind the festival has yet to announce which artists are expected to perform; however, the 2020 lineup remains on its website. Last year’s in-person festival, which was canceled due to pandemic concerns, was set to feature acts like ASAP Rocky, H.E.R., Lorde, Chance the Rapper, Cypress Hill, Kehlani, Paul McCartney, Vic Mensa, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and more.

Stay tuned as more information about the event becomes available.