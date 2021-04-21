Lizzo is proud of who she is, and she’s ready to “normalize” body positivity.

Before being part of a Zoom chat hosted by Dove for the brand’s Self-Esteem Project, the Grammy winner posted a nude selfie to Instagram Tuesday, sharing that she wanted to show fans how she does it “au natural.”

“WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON,” the 32-year-old artist wrote. “To celebrate I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie.. now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural — I am excited to be partnering with @dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards. Let’s get real y’all.”

Plenty of stars supported Lizzo’s self-love post, too, with SZA sharing her admiration in a comment, writing “it’s you having no blemishes at ALL lol .. sigh I jus admire u Fren. I wanna drop the FaceTime pics.”

Shortly after, the “Truth Hurts” singer hit the Dove chat to talk about her journey accepting her body and loving who she is.

“As most people know I did an interview about What’s Underneath Project years ago and I took off all my clothes,” Lizzo said. “I took my wig off and talked about the things I loved about myself. I was like, if anybody wants to see how I really look, all they got to do is go to YouTube… From then on, I was like, I have nothing to hide. There’s no shame anymore. I just post myself. It’s like, you take me as I am. You don’t have to love me.”

Later in the conversation, Lizzo added that sharing pictures and being proud of her body isn’t a political statement, “it’s just my body.”

“When you see it, keep it pushing,” she added. “Keep that same energy that you keep with all the other bodies you see. That’s what body normative really means to me. I’m here, don’t say anything. It’s not a statement. It’s my body.”