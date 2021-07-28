Lizzo is no stranger to online trolls, but the latest unfounded story about her is ridiculous enough that she’s decided to respond to it in a video on TikTok.

A story so foolish it can’t even be classified as a rumor circulated on TikTok saying Lizzo killed someone when she attempted to stage-dive at one of her concerts. Lizzo opted to address the claim head-on.

"So, I’ve seen a lot of annoying things about me on the internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage-dived at a concert and killed somebody,” Lizzo said in a post shared on TikTok. “Like, that rumor, it’s a lie, first of all. I’ve never stage dived in my life and bitch, how, like, killed somebody? Y’all really going to put that on my motherfuckin’ name? Like, I know I’m big but bitch, I’m not that fuckin’ big.”

To prove her point, she jumped onto her bed with barely an impact made. “Bitch,” she exclaimed, laying still.