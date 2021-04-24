In celebration of the release of his new album, Nurture, Porter Robinson is treating fans to the second installment of his virtual festival Secret Sky. You can stream the event now on YouTube, Twitch, Oculus VR, Android TV, PlayStation and Diplo’s Revolution on SiriusXM.

Featuring sets by Porter as well as Baauer, Boys Noize, No Rome, Rezz, Wave Racer and more, the livestream event will take place within a custom, VR-optimized, digital auditorium, where users can embody Secret Sky themed avatars and experience the festival with thousands of attendees in real time.

Saturday marks the second iteration of Secret Sky, following last May’s inaugural outing which attracted more than 4 million viewers.

Secret Sky arrives just a day after the release of Robinson’s long-awaited sophomore album, Nurture, the official follow-up to his 2014 debut Worlds. The new project was preceded by the songs “Get Your Wish,” “Something Comforting,” “Musician,” “Look At The Sky,” “Unfold” featuring Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and “Mirror.”

“Nurture is an album about hope, overcoming despair, faithfully pursuing a sense of purpose, and trying to prove that it’s worthwhile to try,” Porter said in a statement. “I’m really, deeply glad that I wrote this album. It’s my favorite music I’ve ever made, and it made me feel purposeful and happy to write music again.”

Tune into Secret Sky via the livestream up top, and stream Nurture now on all major platforms.