Lil Yachty is clearly in a generous mood this week.

Just days after releasing the official video for “Asshole,” the 23-year-old rapper returned with the “In My Stussy’s” visual featuring Vince Staples. The video doesn’t include an elaborative narrative and is kept relatively simple, as it primarily consists of close-up shots of each artist rapping to the camera. But make no mistake, the visual is far from boring. Yachty and Staples deliver quirky, high energy performances that pair well with the Leken Taylor-produced track. The use of trippy visual effects and a few playful props also keep the video from becoming too redundant and dull.

“In My Stussy’s” appeared on 2020’s Lil Boat 3.5, the deluxe version of Yachty’s Lil Boat 3 project. The effort, which is reportedly the final installment in the series, included appearances by Drake, ASAP Rocky, Lil Baby, Future, and Tyler, the Creator.

You can check the “In My Stussy’s” video above.

Yachty also recently dropped the visual for his new track “Royal Rumble.” The song is expected to land on the rapper’s Michigan Boy Boat project, which he began teasing last year.