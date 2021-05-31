Lil Yachty asked the Barbz for forgiveness in hopes that Nicki Minaj will unblock him on Twitter, but it’s not just her fans he’s going through. As he revealed in a new interview, he also asked Drake for help.

In a new interview with TMZ, Lil Boat explained that—after he took Cardi B’s side in a past beef—Nicki removed him entirely from her Twitter feed and he’s been trying to win back her respect ever since.

“It’s the Barbz, man. They’re still killing me,” Yachty said when asked about the beef. “I woke up yesterday to a heat of fire under my butt from the Barbz. And the thing about that was I think I’m just big on loyalty. I got a lot of love for Cardi B and she’s a damn-near family members so I’ll do whatever. I’m gonna ride. But I never—I’ve loved Nicki Minaj since I was a child.”

In an effort to win back Nicki’s approval, Boat has played just about every card in the book. He’s retweeted old fan tweets about Nicki, he’s pleaded with the Barbz a few weeks back, and he’s even hit up some of Nicki’s close friends to sway her.

“Yesterday I went on Twitter to retweet my tweets from middle school of me praising Nicki, and then I went on Instagram live to let the world know Nicki Minaj has me blocked,” Boat said.

After a while, he even turned his direction toward mutual friend Drizzy Drake, in hopes that Nicki’s Young Money pal could get in her ear.

“I even hit Drake, I’m like, ‘Yo Drake, tell Nicki I love her. I love her to death,’” Yachty said laughing. “I checked this morning, I’m still blocked.”

While Nicki may be “standing a strong foot,” Yachty promises that his “love for Nicki [is] forever.” And who knows, maybe Nicki would enjoy Yachty’s latest tape—Michigan Boy Boat—which dropped back in April.