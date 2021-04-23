While Lil Yachty is from Atlanta, Georgia, the rapper is seeking inspiration from elsewhere for his highly anticipated new mixtape, Michigan Boy Boat.

His first mixtape since 2016’s Summer Songs 2, and the follow-up to his 2020 album Lil Boat 3, Michigan Boy Boat sees Yachty team-up with some of Michigan’s best. Featuring collaborations with the likes of Tee Grizzley, Swae Lee, Veeze, and Sada Baby among others, the tape is something he’s been teasing since October.

“Man folks always ask me, ‘What’s your thing with them, you know, Detroit dawgs? You know, why you doing all this?’” he said in a trailer for the project. “I found a love for Michigan. The city [Detroit] itself is just a vibe that’s unmatched. I established this relationship… This fam with all these guys all throughout Michigan, not just Detroit. Trynna put them on a pedestal, give them a platform they may have not had before.”

In a recent interview with Complex, Yachty said he first got plugged in with the Michigan rap scene in 2016 through Pablo Skywalkin. When it came to make the project, he reached out to these underground rappers and producers, and said he “wasn’t afraid to show love, and I wanted to work with all of them.”

Listen to the project in full above.