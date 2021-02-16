In case you were wondering, Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti are still cool.

Lil Uzi Vert took to Twitter on Tuesday where he confirmed to a fan that he and Carti are still friends.

Uzi and Carti have a complicated relationship. In March 2020, things came to a head with Uzi went on the offensive against Carti. He trolled the rapper’s single, “Meh,” before taking Carti’s flow for “Sasuke.”

Yet, like their previous rifts, this was quickly resolved and the two continued their friendship.

Along with Playboi, Uzi revealed that he’s cool with Justin Beiber, Lil Yachty, and even Kodak Black. Uzi’s calm nature towards Kodak comes after the Boward County, Florida native decided to serenade Miami’s JT on Instagram Live.

The City Girls’ JT and Lil Uzi Vert have had an on-and-off relationship for a while. While this may be common knowledge to some, Kodak was incarcerated as their relationship developed. Uzi might be taking this into consideration when it comes to Black.

Uzi also claimed that he’s cool with Rich The Kid after they publicly beefed in the past.