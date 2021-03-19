Lil Tjay, Polo G, and Fivio Foreign team up to deliver their new track “Headshot” which is set to be included on Tjay’s upcoming album.

Coming off his last single, “Calling My Phone” featuring 6lack, Lil Tjay continues to apply pressure by bringing some of the leaders of the rap new school together on one track. The song is also mixed by various producers, including TNT, Tahj Money, Dmac, Bordeaux, and Non Native.

All three artists rap like they know best on “Headshot” instead of shifting their sound to fit the other. Polo G opens his verse calmly, soberingly reminiscing on the days when he was struggling. Fivio follows him, hopping right into his favorite drill pocket and glided on the beat. Tjay takes the final verse on the song with his patented melodies, crooning it to a close.

Listen to Lil Tjay’s new song “Headshot” featuring Fivio Foreign and Polo G below.