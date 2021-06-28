Looks like Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have some work to do.

During Sunday’s red carpet at the BET Awards, Lil Kim toyed with the idea of doing a Verzuz battle, and she even confirmed who she’d want to go up against.

When asked if she’d be down to go head-to-head against another MC, Kim quickly responded “yes.” And when the question turned to who she’d want to face off in a battle of hits, she answered “Nicki.”

“Yes, me too,” Kim said when the interviewer said he’d love to see the rap royalty dish out tracks.

While Nicki Minaj and Kim haven’t always been close following artwork-related feud rumors dating back to 2007—and Kim herself had to shut down beef rumors in the past—the face-off would surely be one for the ages.

Previously, Trina said she’d be down to go head-to-head against Kim. This past weekend, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow took part in their own Verzuz, with over 500,000 people watching, including Drake, Lizzo, and Brandy among others.

It’s still unclear whether Nicki would be game to take part in a discography war, but here’s hoping.

“I’m past that I’m over it,” Kim said of their feud, back in 2018. “She did what she did, until she’s ready, hopefully, God puts it on her mind to do the right thing because she knows what she did.”