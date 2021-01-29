Lil Baby is great at making music, but the Atlanta superstar wants to begin branching out and dipping his hand in other businesses as well. During a recent interview with XXL, Baby talked about how he has plans to open a restaurant very soon as his next business endeavor.

"Actually, I have a new restaurant and I'ma open it in Atlanta," he said when asked about his business ventures. "It was supposed to be open by January, but we had to finish the stages, so maybe, February, March."

In terms of what dishes would be served, Baby got into the Southern-themed food and vibe he wants his restaurant to have.

"You know, lamb chops, lobster tails, rice, stuff like that," he said. "A little music, alcohol. Stuff like that."

Baby is also gearing up to be featured in his first Super Bowl halftime commercial with Rockstar Energy Drink this February. When it comes to making business decisions, Baby told Billboard that he has a solid circle of veterans who have helped influence him including Rich Paul, Corey Gamble, and several others.

"I ain't gon' lie. It's a group of 10 to 12 OGs. Dudes who about 40 and over," he added. "Rich Paul, Corey Gamble, to name a few on the tip of that one, but street dudes who been in the game for 30 years or who been out the game for 30 years and still lasting. So people like that. I'm heavily influenced by older figures. I don't know a lot of older women who influenced me -- maybe one. But older men, I'm really influenced by older men who been through something."