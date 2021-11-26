Lil Baby has shut down rumors that he’s dating Saweetie, or anyone for that matter.

The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to write, “Baby not dating NO ONE!! I’m single!”

It seems that his message came in response to rumors that things are heating up between him and Saweetie. According to Hollywood Unlocked, the pair were seen shopping together at the Chanel store in New York City, with Baby reportedly spending $100k on her. There’s apparently footage of the rappers’ alleged date, which happened the same weekend that the Icy Girl was in town for her Saturday Night Live debut, and for her set at Powerhouse in New Jersey, where Lil Baby also performed.

Saweetie and Quavo parted ways in March after dating for three years. She was also recently linked to James Harden, when a story surfaced that he paid him $100k to date her, which Harden said was false.

Hollywood Unlocked later pointed out that Jayda Cheaves—mother to Baby’s son, Loyal—liked their original post on rumors of a budding romance between Saweetie and Baby. Cheaves and Baby have an on-again, off-again relationship, which recently looks to be off.

At this point, Saweetie hasn’t responded.