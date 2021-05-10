Lil Baby gave fans a Dwayne Wade-level pump fake when he seemingly confirmed then reneged on the release date of his joint album with Lil Durk.

On Sunday, Lil Baby took to Instagram where he posted several photos of himself and Durkio. He also seemingly teased the released date of their album, Voice of the Heroes, in the caption.

“How does Voice of the Heroes dropping on May 28 sound?” Baby wrote.

Yet, it looks like Baby might have jumped out the window before confirming his landing because the post containing the teased date was quickly deleted. As a result, it’s unclear when their highly anticipated project will drop, but Complex has reached out to their respective representatives for comments on the date tease.

The Lil Durk/Lil Baby collaboration project started off as a fan suggestion. The duo took the idea seriously, allowing it to grow legs and wings as fans anxiously await its arrival. The fact the pair frequently work together doesn’t help to ease the excitement. Since confirming their joint album, Baby and Lil Durk have joined forces on DJ Khaled’s new album, Khaled Khaled.

They also have a song with Rod Wave in the works.

While we wait for what’s to come from Lil Durk and Lil Baby, check out Durk’s latest video from the Only the Family compilation project Loyal Bros for “Turkey Season” with Chief Wuk.