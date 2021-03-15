Lil Baby pulled out all the stops for his performance of “The Bigger Picture” at the 2021 Grammys. It opened with actor Kendrick Samson being pulled over by police, and went on to dramatize police brutality and protests, as Lil baby marched through the streets in a bulletproof vest.

Fellow Atlanta native Killer Mike showed up to deliver a powerful new verse, while activist Tamika Malloy galvanized with a fiery speech about justice.

Lil Baby released a statement regarding the performance and the intentions behind it.

“My performance is important to me and I had to make sure it was right,” he said. “Nominations aside, actually performing ‘The Bigger Picture’ means the most to me. I paint pictures with my songs and wanted the performance to bring that picture to life. Just like with the song, this performance had to reflect the real. No sugar-coating. My family, my fans and my city know who I do this for.”

He also dropped a behind-the-scenes video of the performance.

And while Baby was shut out at the Grammys, he did get to meet Jay-Z, so there’s that.

Watch Lil Baby’s performance of “The Bigger Picture” up top.