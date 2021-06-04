When we asked Lil Baby about his plans for 2021 back in January, he hinted that he might drop a collab album.

“The only way I don’t drop a solo album in 2021 is if I drop a joint album, like a Drip Harder 2,” he said. “Something like that.”

It turns out the joint album he was referring to is The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk. Believe it or not, this is already the third collab album of Baby’s career, following 2 The Hard Way with Marlo in 2017 and Drip Harder with Gunna in 2018. This one arrived with even more anticipation than the others, though, because Lil Baby is coming off an MVP year and Lil Durk is in the midst of a wildly successful second act of his career.



So, does it live up to the hype? Will The Voice of the Heroes go down as one of the best albums of the year? Or will it be a regrettable footnote in the resumes of two of the hottest rappers out? After giving this thing a few initial listens, three members of the Complex Music team (Eric Skelton, Jessica McKinney, and Andre Gee) answered several burning questions, including: What’s the best song? Who had the best guest feature? Who won the album? Here are our first impressions of Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s joint album The Voice of the Heroes.