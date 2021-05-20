Lil Baby is back with another mid-week drop.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Quality Control rapper released the official video for “Slidin,” assisted by ATL-based producer Danny Wolf. The hazy trap instrumentals and Baby’s steady melodic flow pair perfectly with the Cameron Nichols’ directed visual, which takes viewers into a kick-back with Baby, Wolf, and their crew.

Although the most of the visual is filmed in what many would consider a traditional home, the visual effects transform the house into a psychedelic setting.We see lightning effects, flying dollar bills, orbs of lights, and a room featuring animated wall paper with Takashi Murakami’s signature flower motif.

“They know we gon’ fuck ‘em up, they don’t come outside/Everybody know it’s up, we can’t let it slide,” Baby raps in the chorus. “I don’t call the bro for none, they already run/You know not let go for none, soon they’ll be cryin’/Imma cash out before I crash out.”

You can check out the “Slidin” video via YouTube above and stream it now on Apple Music and Spotify.

The release comes just a day after Baby released the “Body in Motion” video with DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller, and Roddy Ricch. Baby and Lil Durk are now preparing to deliver their much-anticipated joint project, Voice of the Heroes, which was postponed to accommodate the release of DMX’s posthumous album, Exodus.