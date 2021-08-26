Kodak Black had a lot to get off his chest in his latest single, “Aug. 25th.”

For the track that was released on Wednesday, Black returned to his roots by ditching the Auto-Tune to get personal with his fans. Like a classic Drake time-stamped track, “Aug. 25th” reveals things about Kodak that listeners might not have known. Throughout the song, he details his relationship with the mother of his child. He talks about their whirlwind romance and its toxic nature. He even holds on to the fact she wrote him while he was in prison.

“You said you sent me some pictures, but I ain’t never get it/And I know when you hear my songs you think I’m being petty,” Kodak raps. “I still remember your birthday, August 25th/This year I’mma take you somewhere special, you gonna get a gift/And you ain’t gotta worry about me no more calling you a ‘bitch.’”

Kodak continues to go back and forth with his emotions before reneging on this promise by ending the song with “matter of fact, bitch fuck you.”

“Aug. 25th” follows his collaborations with fellow Floridian Rod Wave. Kodak Black appears on the deluxe version of Wave’s SoulFly album and they released a standalone single, “Before I Go.”

Listen to Kodak Black’s new single, “Aug. 25th” above.