Homerton’s 98s set have had a massive couple of years as several of their biggest stars have come into their own with some of the scene’s biggest mixtapes and albums. This year alone we’ve had Unknown T’s Adolescence and V9’s Murk With A Mouth, and now it’s the turn of KO to present his debut mixtape Fine Line.

Despite what must be an impressive list of connections, he’s kept the features to a minimum. Unknown T, Billy Billions and DA join him from the 98s while rising R&B star Morgan rounds out the guest spots on penultimate track “Disguise”. As for production, he’s called on a slightly larger pool of talents, drafting in R14, Sicks Tee, Probeatz, NatsGotTracks, Nye, Elevated, Trinz, Finn Wigan, Itchy, HK, X10, Jony Beats, Scarsamm, and Lucas Dante.

That’s not the only treat he gave us. Alongside the tape, he also dropped off visuals for “Money On My Head”, a track that shows us a more measured KO, balancing his steely determination with a more melodic flow. Matching the subdued execution, the Madbrothers-directed video plunges KO and the team in a muted greyscale treatment as he delivers his mission statement straight to camera with the cash quite literally falling at his feet.

Hit play on the “Money On My Head” video at the top and then get into Fine Line below.