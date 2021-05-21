Lil Baby continues to dominate the week.

Fresh of the release of his Danny Wolf-produced track “Slidin” and the “Body in Motion” video with DJ Khaled, Lil Baby returns with a collaborative joint assisted by gospel star Kirk Franklin. The song, titled “We Win,” will appear on the official soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring NBA legend LeBron James. The 36-year-old athlete teased the song in an Instagram story just hours before it arrived, giving fans a little taste of what the unlikely duo had in store.

James, who also co-produced the sequel, spoke about the film’s soundtrack during an appearance on Richard Jefferson’s Road Trippin podcast last year. He recalled being in a pitch meeting and making it clear he wouldn’t do the project unless the music was on point.

“One of the first things I said when I was in my pitch meeting to do the movie, I was like, ‘Listen, I love the movie and what it stood for back in the day, but the soundtrack alone … if we don’t get the right soundtrack, I don’t want to be a part of it, because that really drove the movie as well,’” he said, before reflecting on the soundtrack for the original film. “It was an unbelievable thing, like listening to that Seal song? ‘I wanna fly like an eagle, to the sea.’ That was my thing right there, ‘Fly like an eagle let my spirit ...’”

You can stream “We Win” now on Apple Music and via Spotify below. The Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack will hit digital retailers on July 9; the film will open in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.