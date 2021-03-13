In the age of TikTok, musicians don’t always have full control over how their music is exposed to millions. Kid Cudi’s song “Day ‘N’ Nite” has gotten a new life on TikTok recently, and in a series of tweets he made it clear he wasn’t exactly a fan of the trend.

“I dont fuck w what they did to my song on tik tok takin out the lyrics. We live in a strange time. Im not flattered," he tweeted on Friday. When someone followed up by calling the trend “wack,” he added, “Very.”

“Day ‘N’ Nite” has become a new trend on the platform, in which someone mouths the line “Now look at this” from the song only to cut out the following line. Instead, the TikTok user showcases a notable or funny video, while the song continues as an instrumental. As pointed out by the rapper’s fans on Twitter, there are plenty of examples of how the format works.

A fan suggested to Cudi that the situation isn’t “that deep,” which prompted him to share one last comment on the subject. “I don’t think I’m making it ‘deep’ by tweetin’ how I feel,” he wrote. “Now if I was ranting that’s another thing. Nothing wrong w me stating I don’t approve, plus if u are such a fan, u know my lyrics are most important to me. I’m passionate about my shit so idc who has a problem w that.”