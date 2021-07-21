Everything may have changed this year, as Khalid’s latest track reminds us, but one thing has remained the same: He still sounds as smooth as ever.

On Wednesday, the singer dropped his new song and video “New Normal,” complete with some beautiful chords and futuristic imagery. He debuted the song live a few days ago at Virgin Galactic’s spaceflight launch. And just like the launch itself, the video feels incredibly forward-thinking, as Khalid discusses his world changing while drones make deliveries and other new tech lights up around him.

“You found your way and it’s never enough/Though it’s been tough for you, losing touch” he sings.

The star, who also sports a new blue-hair look in the visual, also announced his third studio album Everything Is Changing, where “New Normal” will end up. The fall record is set to arrive two years after Khalid’s sophomore LP Free Spirit and four years after his breakout debut in American Teen.

According to Billboard, Khalid previously shared that the track is about “these new journeys we are taking after experiencing so much change during the pandemic.” He added, “The future is now, everything is changing and this new normal we are all living in is proof that we can find our way through hard times.”