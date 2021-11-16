Keyshia Cole’s adoptive father Leon Cole died over the weekend following “complications due to COVID-19,” and the singer shared a heartfelt message dedicated to him on Instagram on Tuesday.

Alongside two photos of Leon—one showing them holding hands at a ceremony—Keyshia announced the news to her followers and said Leon was the “entire reason my last name is COLE.”

She also added that she hated losing “two beautiful souls within a few months from each other,” in reference to the passing of her biological mother Frankie Lons at age 61 in July.

“The only father I knew, he did such a great job here on earth,” Cole wrote. “He made sure (Even tho he wasn’t my biological father) to keep a stable foundation and roof over all of our heads during our upbringing!!!! Working for [AC Transit] for over 30 years. My childhood was filled with 40L and 52L rides along side my father!!! I loved having a bus pass until I was 18 years old.”

She continued, writing that Leon was a “very wise man” who taught her and her siblings that “knowledge is power.” She also explained he was “dedicated to learning and sharing his strong thoughts and opinions on the Bible and religion” and that the pair would have discussions on “love and how a man needs to treat a woman.”

“Maybe the reason a man hasn’t been able to hold on to me too long, (LOL) (JK) (But serious),” Cole elaborated. “He was the greatest example of love, 51 years of marriage to my mother Yvonne Cole. Seriously the most loving guy I’ve ever known. And he’s gonna be missed so much! I hate that this has happened!!!”

Cole’s adoptive mother Yvonne first announced the passing of her husband on Facebook, HotNewHipHop shared, previously posting that he was in the ICU as the family was seeking prayers and well wishes.