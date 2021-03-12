Rapper and producer Kenny Mason is gearing up to release a new project, and to whet appetites he’s shared a single called “Pup.”

The song is accompanied by a psychedelic video directed by Nasser Boulaich and Unkle Luc, translating the grungy sound into equally fuzzy visuals. As fans have come to expect from the rapper’s introspective material, he effortlessly switches between singing and rapping over the distorted beat. The combination of snarling guitars and his deadpan flow makes “Pup” an immediate standout.

The single follows the release of his last track “Partments,” which is set to show up on his new project alongside “Pup.”

Mason is set to drop Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut on April 16, and it will feature the two previously released singles alongside nine other new songs. Angel White, Ambar Lucid, and Freddie Gibbs will all show up for guest appearances on the follow-up 2020’s Angelic Hoodrat tape. That one made Complex’s Best Albums of 2020 list, and it’s safe to say he’s gearing up to have an even bigger year in 2021.

Watch the video for “Pup” above, and look out for more from Kenny Mason soon.