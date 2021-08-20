After Kendrick Lamar ended his long silence on Friday afternoon and posted a folder titled “nu thoughts” containing a written statement containing details on making his “final TDE album” and what he’s been doing while he’s been away, social media went into a frenzy.

It’s not every day that one of the biggest rappers in the world who has been all but silent for the last few years since the release of his last studio album says anything at all. K Dot opened the letter by talking about what he’s been doing while away.

“I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts,” he wrote. “Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.”

The statement set social media ablaze, rightfully so, with many fans immediately turning their attention to other rap megastars like Drake and Kanye, wondering if this news would affect their release schedule.

Reactions ranged from ecstatic to somber to downright shocked. Check out what others had to say about Kendricks “nu thoughts” down below.