A court has ordered Kelly Clarkson to pay her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock nearly $200,000 per month, equaling over $2.3 million a year, for spousal and child support.

According to People, a Los Angeles County judge delivered the order on Tuesday that Blackstock will receive $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 per month in child support, totaling $195,601 per month or $2.35 million annually. Blackstock reportedly asked for more money originally, seeking $436,000 a month in the form of $301K for spousal support and $135K in child support.

Based on the divorce papers, Blackstock will only have two more years of spousal support. A source close to Clarkson told People the singer and talk show host is not upset with this outcome or how the custody of their children was decided.

“As Kelly has said, her first priority in all of this is to take care of the kids and all the hearts that are involved in this divorce,” the source said. “It’s been a hard time for everyone, but Kelly’s pleased with the court’s ruling regarding custody.”

The insider added, “Divorce is hard and it gets tense for most couples going through it. But Kelly’s primary focus is on doing the best she can to protect the kids. In this case, she had to fight for them since Brandon and his attorneys were making unreasonable requests.”

Clarkson has spoken in the past about the difficulties of co-parenting, and has emphasized that her main priority will always be her children.