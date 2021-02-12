Colombian star Karol G called in the help of her fiancé Anuel AA and reggaeton A-lister J Balvin for her new music video for “Location.”

The video expands upon the synth-twang of the song’s chorus to create a country-fied Latin trap paradise in the middle of a neon-tinged desert. Karol G two-steps in half of a Nudie suit and a thong while flanked by backup dancers. Anuel and Balvin never commit that hard to the country-rap bit, but they do rock cowboy hats and ride dirtbikes in service of the yeehaw agenda.

There’s been little movement on the twang-trap front since Lil Nas X exploded onto the scene with “Old Town Road.” Beyond Blanco Brown’s cash-in/dance craze “The Git Up” and a weird couple of months for Diplo, the rap x country craze seemed dead on the vine. (Barring the ever-present snap tracks and hip-hop-influenced drums in modern pop-country, that is.) Karol is ready to resuscitate it, as she made clear in a statement about her latest song.

“I like to give my fans a unique experience with every single release, both musically and visually,” Karol said of the track, which was produced by Ovy on the Drums. “’Location’ is a very special song for me because I was able to collaborate with artists that I admire and we were able to fuse reggaeton/hip-hop/country influences into an amazing song and video filled with energy and rodeo vibes!”

Those vibes are undeniable in the new video, the follow-up to her smash hit “Bichota.”

Give it a watch up top.