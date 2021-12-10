After the 2020 election, Trevian Kutti—Kanye West’s publicist at the time, starting sometime in 2018—visited the home of a Georgia election worker and threatened her so she’d confess to false claims of voter fraud, Reuters reports.

The incident took place after then-President Donald Trump’s team shared security footage of 62-year-old Ruby Freeman and accused her of manipulating the election with a suitcase of “stolen” votes. Freeman’s daughter Shaye Moss was also in the clip, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger found no evidence of what they were accused of, but things didn’t end there.

As the publication shared after obtaining new body cam video and a police report this week, Kutti arrived at the woman’s home and claimed a “high-profile individual” sent her. She then reportedly claimed she’d have to confess to voter fraud within two days or she’d be sent to jail. Freeman ended up calling the police during the Jan. 4 visit.

During Kutti’s alleged time at her home, Freeman invited a neighbor over to speak with her since she was unsure of strangers at the time. Cobb County Police eventually arrived after Freeman called them to keep an eye out, and Kutti then reportedly described herself as a “crisis manager” and explained that the election worker was “in danger” and that “unknown subjects” would visit her.

“I cannot say what specifically will take place,” Kutti reportedly told Freeman later at a police station where they agreed to meet. “I just know that it will disrupt your freedom and the freedom of one or more of your family members.”

Kutti then reportedly put a man who she nicknamed “Harrison Ford” on speakerphone and said they had “authoritative powers to get you protection,” as they spoke for another hour.

“If you don’t tell everything,” Freeman said Kutti told her, “you’re going to jail.”

Freeman ended up telling Kutti that “the devil is a liar” and says she left the meeting only to Google the woman’s name later and discover she supported Trump. On Jan. 5, an FBI agent urged Freeman to leave her home due to safety concerns, and a mob of Trump supporters surrounded her home the next day, after she had left, according to a defamation lawsuit she filed against a far-right website.

Kutti worked at the Women’s Global Initiative, and was also a part of “the Young Black Leadership Council under President Donald Trump,” Reuters reports. A bio via Women’s Global Initiative claims she “was secured as publicist to Kanye West” in 2018 and “now serves as West’s Director of Operations.” It’s unclear to what extent she still works with Ye.