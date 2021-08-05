Overnight, Apple Music launched a new livestream event and rolled out a rare in-app takeover ahead of the expected unveiling of Kanye West’s new album, Donda.

Indeed, around 1:00 a.m. ET, the streaming music provider shared a link to the exclusive livestream event, which—like its predecessor—is taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Notably, West was born in the Georgia capital. Within the app, “Kanye West Presents a Donda Event” is displayed prominently under a new Countdown to Donda tab.

Earlier into the stream, which was at first focused on what appears to be West’s living quarters inside the stadium with a countdown clock affixed to the wall, Chance the Rapper was seen stopping by. As of later Thursday morning, Vic Mensa was also seen on the stream. Other familiar faces thus far include Mike Dean (of course!), Steve Lacy, Fivio Foreign, and more.

At one point, a vocal mic was positioned above the bed that West was seen sitting in. Elsewhere, West was seen doing push-ups in a special Donda-emblazoned vest. As Apple Music has explained, audio for the stream has been “intentionally muted,” at least for now.