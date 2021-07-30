With this month’s Donda listening event in Atlanta, Kanye West sold out the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and broke an Apple Music streaming record. Now, as has been whispered about for days now, a new report offers a bit more insight into a possible second edition of the listening event.

As fans already know thanks to meticulous photographic updates and Mike Dean-focused memes about productivity, West has essentially not left the stadium since the original Donda event. Of course, he’s been hard at work on finalizing the new album while—at least according to a new report from TMZ—simultaneously crafting ways to make the reported second event stand on its own.

Per the report, West and his team have locked down the date of Aug. 5 (the eve of Donda’s expected release) and are currently “brainstorming” on how to change up the aesthetic for attendees. The report also cited sources as claiming that both CAA and Live Nation had put “pressure” on West and his production company to “make the second Donda event different” to ensure another sellout.