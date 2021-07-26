Kanye West’s upcoming album Donda is still nowhere to be found, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t already broken a few records.

Last Friday’s Donda listening party at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Atlanta—where Yeezy played what appeared to be some of his long-awaited project that a rep has since confirmed to Pitchfork will release on Aug. 6—saw the musician stand in front of a packed crowd as they got a first taste of his new music. And fans at home, through an Apple Music livestream, got to see it all unfold too, as they they themselves made history.