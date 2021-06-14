Harlesden-raised artist Kamal. has had quite the year so far. After featuring on Dave’s “Mercury” single back in April, he introduced himself further with the songs “Lose” and “War Outside”, and now the rising singer-songwriter is stepping out with his debut project, also titled War Outside.

Kamal.’s sound is stripped back, reserved and introspective, reflecting the fact that the project was partially recorded at home. Across the 7-track EP, Kamal. ponders heartbreak and isolation as his silky, whisper-like vocals engulf the sonics like a wave of ambience.

Drawing inspiration from neo-soul and R&B veterans like Maxwell, Bill Withers and D’Angelo, Kamal.’s way with words is befitting of somebody twice his age (he’s just turned 18) and you’re left feeling like this is someone who’ll be around for a long time to come.