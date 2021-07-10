Justina Valentine is gearing up to release a star-studded “female banger.”

During a recent interview with Power 106, the New Jersey native teased her contribution to the She Ball soundtrack. Host DJ Carisma expressed excitement over the record, and confirmed it would include appearances by Valentine, Coi Leray, Lady London, Vanessa V, Azjah, and the Queen Bee Lil Kim.

“It’s like the 2021 ‘Ladies Night,’” Valentine said, referring to Lil Kim’s 1996 remix of Kool & the Gang’s disco classic. “Legendary. I’m excited.”

Appearing as a bonus track on Lil Kim’s debut studio album, Hard Core, the “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix)” featured Missy Elliott, Da Brat, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Angie Martinez. Lil Kim teased a possible remake back in 2017, following her performance at the “Hip-Hop & Soul” concert.

“Let me give a shout out to my beautiful sisters that were on this stage earlier,” Kim told the crowd. “Cardi B, that’s baby! Remy [Ma], bitch, I fucking love your ass. That’s my baby. Maybe y’all might see something in the future. How ’bout that? Another ‘Ladies Night.’ We might be due for that.”

She Ball will arrive as a sports comedy-drama centering Nick Cannon’s Avery Watts, who recruits an untapped basketball talent (Melody Rae) to help his triumph over a street ball tournament in the trenches of Inglewood, California while also raising his 7-year-old daughter.

Cannon’s She Ball will hit theaters and streaming services Aug. 6.